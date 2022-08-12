News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug.12, 2022: A Caribbean restaurant’s Caribbean chicken recipe was recently judged the winner of the 2022 Gusto Critic’s Choice Award at the Taste of Buffalo.

Caribbean Flava, a Jamaican restaurant in Niagara Falls and its roving food truck won for its curry at the largest two-day food festival in the country.

Caribbean Flava co-owner Tabitha Bernard said she imports seasonings for her curry – which she said is often called gravy – directly from Jamaica, blending with thyme, multiple types of garlic and turmeric for a complex flavor that’s easily savored thanks to a lack of heat. The bone-in chicken, cooked over a fire, falls off the bone.

“It’s a nice comfort food,” said Bernard of the curry chicken. “It brings some people back closer to Jamaica.

Meanwhile, KT Caribbean Cuisine snagged the festival’s Rookie of the Year, as the food truck melded flavors from Trinidad and Tobago and China to land on Trinbago Chinese Chicken.

