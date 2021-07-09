By NAN Food Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 9, 2021: A Caribbean chef, who last year was named one of Food & Wine magazine’s best new chefs, is set to bring the taste of his region and homeland to Austin, Texas.

Guyanese immigrant Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, and his partners in the Emmer & Rye Hospitaly Group, are set to open the Caribbean-inspired restaurant Canje this fall at 1914 E. Sixth St. in East Austin, Texas.

Named after the national bird of his homeland, the canje pheasant, the new restaurant will allow Bristol-Joseph the first opportunity of his culinary career to bring the flavors of his homeland and region to the palettes of diners in the lone star state.

He acknowledges Austin diners are likely to have limited knowledge of the cuisine of Guyana, but says he is excited to share Guyana’s array of flavors through dishes like roti and pepper pot as well as Caribbean dishes like jerk chicken and spiced beef patties.

“The beauty of the Caribbean is all of these influences. It’s a beautiful blend. And I want to make sure the food represents that because I think we need it now more than ever,” Bristol-Joseph told the American-Statesman.

“The goal is to put these dishes in front of you and you not to have realized these dishes are Caribbean. If you are eager enough to know, you are going to find out,” he added.

The chef and his team are also set to travel to Guyana in the months ahead to tour the villages and taste the cuisine that inspired his long-gestating project.

Bristol-Joseph, born and raised in Guyana, had a difficult childhood. His father, a drug dealer, died when he was 7, and his mother was stuck in the United States due to visa restrictions. He moved to the United States shortly after graduating high school with dreams of playing professional basketball, but he quickly realized he had more game in the kitchen than on the court and enrolled in pastry school in New York City instead. Today, Bristol-Joseph has become an undeniable force in the kitchen and is a co-owner alongside 2016 F&W Best New Chef Kevin Fink and executive pastry chef at five different restaurants throughout Austin including Emmer & Rye, Hestia, Kalimotxo, Henbit, and TLV.