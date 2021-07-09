News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 9, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 9, 2021:

Canada this week again updated its travel advisory to warn against Non-Essential Travel to Caribbean nations, especially Cuba.

The Low COVID-19 Caribbean Countries Per The CDC are: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Sint Eustatius and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Trinidad and Tobago will reopen its border to outside travelers on July 17th. Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers will require a negative PCR test that is done 72 hours before arrival to enter but only vaccinated travelers will not have to quarantine once a vaccine card is shown.

Dominica this week approved a measure to allow fully vaccinated travelers who arrive on the island with a negative PCR test result from a swab taken within 24 to 72 hours prior to arrival, not to quarantine.

Virgin Atlantic has increased its Caribbean Return and brought forward the relaunch of routes after reporting a surge in demand following the addition of Antigua, Barbados and Grenada to the government’s green list. From July 15th, flights to Antigua will increase to three times a week, while a daily Barbados service will be available from July 25. Twice-weekly flights will resume to Grenada from July 16h.

Travelers To The Caribbean On American Airlines Are Being Reminded That They Must comply With Mask Policies After A Flight From Charlotte Was Delayed To the Next Day To The Bahamas After A Number Of Teenage Students Refused To Wear Masks.

And Viva Wyndham Resorts is set to open a 750 room all-inclusive in Miches in the Dominican Republic in 2023.