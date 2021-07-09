News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 8, 2021: Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the excitement out of the postponed 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the countdown to this global athletic event is on. Here are some of the Caribbean athletes participating this year:
OTHER FAST FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
DATES: Friday, July 23, 2021 to Sunday, August 8, 2021
HOW TO WATCH THE OPENING CEREMONY
For all Caribbean fans in the US, NBC Olympics will provide coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23.
In order to provide viewers with the opportunity to share this historic experience with people from around the world as it happens, the Tokyo Opening Ceremony will also be broadcast live on NBC across all time zones starting at 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT, including participation by TODAY anchors who viewers welcome into their homes each morning.
It can also be streamed live in the NBC Sports app and on NBCOlympics.com. This marks the first time NBC Olympics will broadcast an Opening Ceremony live in the morning. With Tokyo 13 hours ahead of the east coast of the United States, the Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.
SCHEDULE – July 23, 2021
6:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics Daytime
7:30 p.m. – Midnight Primetime Opening Ceremony
12:35 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.* Overnight Replay of Opening Ceremony
WHAT IS THE TIME DIFFERENCE?
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time. So, when it is evening in Japan, it is morning in the United States and vice versa.
HOW CAN I WATCH?
NBC says it plans more than 7,000 hours of coverage on NBC stations, various NBCUniversal-owned cable channels, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.Dozens of other broadcasters hold the rights to the Games in other countries.
WHERE CAN I FIND A FULL OLYMPICS SCHEDULE?
At the Tokyo Olympics site at olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/. The events are listed in Tokyo time, so try the handy converter at worldtimebuddy.com/?pl=1&lid=1850147,5,8&h=1850147&hf=2
ATHLETICS SCHEDULE
Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 – 12:30
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round
Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round
Women’s 800m Round 1
Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
Women’s 100m Round 1
Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:00 – 21:00
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Women’s 5000m Round 1
Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 10,000m Final
Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 – 12:00
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round
Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
Men’s 800m Round 1
Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round
Men’s 100m Preliminary Round
Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:00 – 21:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony
Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
Women’s 100m Semifinals
Men’s 100m Round 1
Men’s Discus Throw Final
Women’s 800m Semifinals
Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final
Women’s 100m Final
Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:10 – 12:00
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
Men’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony
Women’s Shot Put Final
Men’s 400m Round 1
Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:00 – 21:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Women’s 100m Victory Ceremony
Men’s High Jump Final
Men’s 100m Semifinals
Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals
Women’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony
Women’s Triple Jump Final
Men’s 800m Semifinals
Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
Men’s High Jump Victory Ceremony
Men’s 100m Final
Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:00 – 11:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round
Women’s 1500m Round 1
Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
Men’s Long Jump Final
Women’s 200m Round 1
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:00 – 22:00
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony
Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
Women’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Men’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Women’s 5000m Final
Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 9:00 – 12:35
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
Men’s 1500m Round 1
Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
Women’s 400m Round 1
Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony
Women’s Long Jump Final
Men’s 200m Round 1
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
Women’s 5000m Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:00 – 21:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
Men’s Pole Vault Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Men’s 5000m Round 1
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 800m Final
Women’s 200m Final
Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:00 – 12:25
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s Decathlon 100m
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
Men’s Decathlon Long Jump
Men’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
Women’s Heptathlon High Jump
Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
Women’s 800m Victory Ceremony
Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Men’s Decathlon Shot Put
Women’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 18:30 – 22:00
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s Decathlon High Jump
Women’s 1500m Semifinals
Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
Women’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 200m Victory Ceremony
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Women’s Heptathlon 200m
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony
Men’s 800m Final
Men’s Decathlon 400m
Men’s 200m Final
Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 9:00 – 15:05
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round
Men’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Men’s 800m Victory Ceremony
Men’s 200m Victory Ceremony
Men’s Triple Jump Final
Men’s Shot Put Final
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault
Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 16:30 – 18:05
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
Men’s 20km Race Walk Final
Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 19:00 – 21:45
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony
Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 1500m Semifinals
Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Men’s 400m Final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m
Men’s Decathlon 1500m
Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 5:30 – 10:00
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
Men’s 50km Race Walk Final
Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 16:30 – 18:15
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
Women’s 20km Race Walk Final
Women’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:50 – 22:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony
Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony
Women’s 400m Final
Women’s 1500m Final
Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony
Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 7:00 – 10:15
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
Women’s Marathon Final
Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
*The victory ceremony of Women’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony.
Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:00 – 22:20
Venues: Olympic Stadium
Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
Women’s High Jump Final
Women’s 10,000m Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
Men’s 1500m Final
Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony
Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 7:00 – 9:45
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
Men’s Marathon Final
Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
*The victory ceremony of Men’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony.