News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 8, 2021: Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the excitement out of the postponed 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the countdown to this global athletic event is on. Here are some of the Caribbean athletes participating this year:

DATES: Friday, July 23, 2021 to Sunday, August 8, 2021

HOW TO WATCH THE OPENING CEREMONY

For all Caribbean fans in the US, NBC Olympics will provide coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23.

In order to provide viewers with the opportunity to share this historic experience with people from around the world as it happens, the Tokyo Opening Ceremony will also be broadcast live on NBC across all time zones starting at 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT, including participation by TODAY anchors who viewers welcome into their homes each morning.

It can also be streamed live in the NBC Sports app and on NBCOlympics.com. This marks the first time NBC Olympics will broadcast an Opening Ceremony live in the morning. With Tokyo 13 hours ahead of the east coast of the United States, the Opening Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

SCHEDULE – July 23, 2021

6:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics Daytime

7:30 p.m. – Midnight Primetime Opening Ceremony

12:35 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.* Overnight Replay of Opening Ceremony

WHAT IS THE TIME DIFFERENCE?

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time. So, when it is evening in Japan, it is morning in the United States and vice versa.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

NBC says it plans more than 7,000 hours of coverage on NBC stations, various NBCUniversal-owned cable channels, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.Dozens of other broadcasters hold the rights to the Games in other countries.

WHERE CAN I FIND A FULL OLYMPICS SCHEDULE?

At the Tokyo Olympics site at olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/. The events are listed in Tokyo time, so try the handy converter at worldtimebuddy.com/?pl=1&lid=1850147,5,8&h=1850147&hf=2

ATHLETICS SCHEDULE

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 – 12:30

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 800m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s 100m Round 1

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:00 – 21:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 10,000m Final

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 – 12:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Men’s 800m Round 1

Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round

Men’s 100m Preliminary Round

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:00 – 21:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s 100m Semifinals

Men’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:10 – 12:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 400m Round 1

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:00 – 21:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women’s 100m Victory Ceremony

Men’s High Jump Final

Men’s 100m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m Final

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:00 – 11:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Final

Women’s 200m Round 1

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:00 – 22:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 5000m Final

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 9:00 – 12:35

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 400m Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 200m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Women’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:00 – 21:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:00 – 12:25

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s Decathlon 100m

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

Men’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump

Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s 800m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 18:30 – 22:00

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s Decathlon High Jump

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 200m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s 200m Final

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 9:00 – 15:05

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 800m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 200m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 16:30 – 18:05

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Men’s 20km Race Walk Final

Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

*Session tickets not for sale

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 19:00 – 21:45

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 5:30 – 10:00

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Men’s 50km Race Walk Final

Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

*Session tickets not for sale

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 16:30 – 18:15

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Women’s 20km Race Walk Final

Women’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

*Session tickets not for sale

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:50 – 22:55

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony

Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 7:00 – 10:15

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Women’s Marathon Final

Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

*Session tickets not for sale

*The victory ceremony of Women’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony.

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:00 – 22:20

Venues: Olympic Stadium

Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10,000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 7:00 – 9:45

Venues: Sapporo Odori Park

Men’s Marathon Final

Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony

*Session tickets not for sale

*The victory ceremony of Men’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony.