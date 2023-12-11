News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Mon. Dec. 11, 2023: Two Caribbean restaurants in South Florida have been ordered to shut down following health inspections that revealed multiple violations.

Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant at 19851 NW 2ND AVENUE, MIAMI GARDENS and Donna’s Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge at 5434 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR., LAUDERHILL were ordered shut for a myriad of health violations on Dec. 4th and 6th, respectively.

The 19851 NW 2ND AVENUE, MIAMI GARDENS location had 13 violations including:

Live roach activity detected, with roaches found under the stove, behind the cooler outlet, and under the sink.

Nonfood-contact surfaces soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, and slime.

Worn, torn, and soiled floors/carpeting observed.

Raw animal foods improperly stored in the freezer.

Proof of required state-approved employee training not available for some employees.

On re-inspection on December 5, 2023 one live roach found under the sink, along with dead roaches in various areas.

Donna’s Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge at 5434 NORTH UNIVERSITY DR., LAUDERHILL was ordered Shut on December 6, 2023 for 15 violations. They included:

Rodent activity detected, with droppings found in various areas.

Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains.

Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.

Floors not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed.

Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves.

Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse.

Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times.

Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not properly date marked.

Required employee training expired for some employees.

Donna’s will need to address these violations before being allowed to reopen.