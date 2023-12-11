News Americas, New York, NY – On December 8, 2023, the cricket world lost two revered former Guyana and West Indies cricketers, Joe Solomon and Clyde Butts.

West Indian cricketer, Joe Solomon, at Arundel 27th April 1963. (Photo by Bill Smith/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Joe Solomon, known for his exceptional batting skills in the 1950s and 1960s, passed away at the age of 93. He made his debut for the West Indies in 1958, leaving an indelible mark with impressive scores and memorable moments. Even after retiring from playing, he continued to serve Guyanese cricket in various capacities, including as the president of the Guyana Cricket Board and the Guyana Sugar Corporation. His dedication to the sport earned him the Golden Arrow of Achievement from the Government of Guyana. Solomon migrated to New York from 1984 but remained connected to Guyana.

The oldest living West Indies Test cricketer, passed away in the United States, leaving behind a legacy of excellence.

Former West Indian team manager Clyde Butts, passed away on Dec. 8, 2023 after an accident in Guyana. (Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

Clyde Godfrey Butts, born in the village of Perseverance, was the youngest of ten siblings. He made his Test debut in 1987 and played seven Tests during West Indies’ dominant era. Butts was a leading bowler in the West Indies first-class championship in the 1980s and ended his career with an impressive 348 first-class wickets. He also captained Guyana in domestic cricket and served as the head coach of the West Indies under-19 cricket team in 2004. Later, in 2008, he became a national selector and played a crucial role in Cricket West Indies’ selection panel. During his time as chairman of selectors, West Indies achieved victory in the 2012 ICC World Twenty20.

Sadly, Clyde Butts met with an accident at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and passed away in Guyana on December 8th.

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, expressed his condolences and recognized the immense contributions of both Solomon and Butts. He described Joe Solomon as a hero of West Indies cricket and lauded his iconic moments on the field. Clyde Butts, known for his off-spin skills and captaincy for Guyana, left a lasting legacy beyond cricket. He was acknowledged as a statesman and ambassador for the game in Guyana and the wider region. Even in retirement, Butts dedicated himself to coaching and nurturing young talent.

During the third ODI between West Indies and England on December 9, 2023, West Indies players paid tribute to the late legends by wearing black armbands, and a minute’s silence was observed in their honor before the match commenced. The cricket world mourns the loss of these two remarkable individuals who made significant contributions to the sport.