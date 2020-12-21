How About A Caribbean Cultural Puzzle For Christmas?

By News Americas Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 17, 2020: Christmas is just days away and one Caribbean company has the perfect gift this holiday – a Caribbean Cultural Puzzle that can be used all year.

Alton Aimable of Tropicalfete and his team, including Paul Dolor, came up with the idea that has now become a reality in the Tropicalfete Caribbean Cultural Puzzle.

The 500-piece Classic Edition Jigsaw, he said, was a group project. Through this puzzle, you will be able to memorize different Caribbean countries location, capitals, and their flags easily. From limbo dance to West Indies Cricket, from steel pan to fishing, from stilts/moko Jumbie to farming from carnival to tourism you can get your children, yourself, your friends and family engaged in the rich Caribbean culture.

The puzzle costs $19.95, and can be purchased at www.amazon.com. Proceeds go towards the organization’s community programs, which include steel pan music, costume design, and stilt dancing instruction.

The St. Lucian-born immigrant founded the online non-profit, Tropicalfete.com more than 10 years ago, with a mission to develop arts and social services within the Caribbean community. Ahmad Srour created the graphics, as Amiya Falby and Janeen Pottinger tested the product before it was available to the general public. Ava, Deborah and Siva were hand models. Reysha Spooner and Brittany Somerset were involve in taking professional photos for packaging and marketing of the product.

The public can look forward in the new year for game apps, new music releases from organization’s different groups and Tropicalfete merchandise with a Caribbean Cultural feel. To learn more, or make a donation, go to https://tropicalfete.com.