By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 21, 2021: A Guyanese-born health aide worker and Caribbean American COVID-19 victim, who died in March, was put in the spotlight by the New York Times Thursday.

Bibi Romeiza John, of Queens, died on March 25th at a hospital in Forest Hills, Queens was featured by the Times in its Obituary section. She was 48 and had tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb. 16, her husband, Dwayne John told the paper.

She is one of hundreds of Caribbean nationals who have died from the virus.

John, according to the Times, was born in Vergenoegen, Guyana, to Assad and Lachmin Khan, and trained through the Salvation Army to become a nurse and home health aide.

She then migrated to Trinidad and Tobago before settling in the United States in the early 2000s where she carried out her calling as a home health aide, caring for older people.

Her husband and one of his sons all contracted the virus at the same time but they recovered, and she did not.

In addition to Mr. John and her step-son Jonathan, she is survived by her mother; her son, Steven; her husband’s other son, Jaden, and his daughter, Jessenia John; and her brothers, Reiaz, Imtiaz and Montaz Khan.