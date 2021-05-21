By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 21, 2021: Want to guess how many Caribbean nationals have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic begun? It’s not as frightening a tally as is seen in many developed nations and across Latin America.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the Caribbean is just about 8,000 or exactly 7,988, a News Americas analysis has found. That means the region, home to 41 million, is faring far better than most developed nations globally.

The Dominican Republic leads the region with 3,600 deaths, as it added another 3 yesterday.

They are followed by Jamaica with 902, as it added 10 new deaths Thursday, and Cuba with 840, upticking by 6 new deaths yesterday.

Guyana is at fourth with 349 deaths followed by the twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago with 341, of which over 172 died this month alone and 10 yesterday.

Belize has reported 323 deaths while Haiti has reported 279 deaths.

Suriname has recorded 239 while The Bahamas upticked by 1 to 222 Thursday.

Guadeloupe reported 221 deaths while Curacao has tallied 121 and French Guiana has reported 110 deaths

Aruba’s death toll has now reached 105 while the French Caribbean island of Martinique has recorded 93 deaths.

Saint Lucia’s death tally is at 77 while Barbados is at 47.

Antigua & Barbuda has had 42 deaths

Bermuda has reported 32 deaths and Turks and Caicos, 17.

Sint Marten has reported 22 deaths while the Caribbean Netherland Antilles has reported 17.

Both St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Martin have recorded 12, respectively.

The Cayman Islands has reported only 2 deaths while St. Barths has recorded just one as has Montserrat.

St. Kitts & Nevis, Dominica, Grenada and Anguilla have the distinction of reporting no deaths from the virus since the pandemic begun in March 2020.