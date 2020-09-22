News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 22, 2020: Guyana’s new President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, made his inaugural address to the 75th United Nations General Assembly virtually Monday, with a call for global leaders to commit “to strive for peace, justice and development.”

Speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, President Ali called on member states to recommit to the aspirations of the United Nations to ensure that the dignity and worth of every person is respected. “We must send a strong and positive signal to the people of the world of our commitment to multilateralism and our resolve to strive for peace, justice and development,” he said.

Seventy‑five years after the founding of the United Nations millions of people remain in poverty, he noted, adding that eradicating poverty is the Group’s priority. Poverty affects many aspects of life and impedes the achievement of the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. The 2030 Agenda outlines how global challenges disproportionately affect the poor, he said, adding that the ongoing COVID‑19 pandemic has undermined development gains made over the past years.

“We must do everything we can to fulfil our obligations to the peoples of this world,” the Guyana President said, while calling for the timely mobilization of resources and actions to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

He closed by renewing Guyana’s pledge to work with the United Nations in efforts to transform the world to foster the future the world wants.

The Group reaffirmed that the imposition of unilateral economic measures against developing countries is an impediment to economic and social development and to dialogue and understanding among countries.

See full speech here.