News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 22, 2020: After months of holding the designation of one of only a handful of Caribbean countries with no new COVID-19 cases, Saint Kitts and Nevis saw that distinction slip away Monday by reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

The two new cases were reported on Nevis by Premier and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration, Mark Brantley.

“These cases are the first on Nevis since April 7. These cases remind us that we cannot relax our guard against COVID-19,” said Brantley. “It reminds us that we must continue to be vigilant and adhere to all the protocols and instructions of our health authorities.

Describing the confirmation of the COVID-19 cases as a setback for Nevis, the Premier said, however, the fact that they were detected is testament that the health check systems in place are effective.

The patients have been isolated, added Brantley.

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded 19 COVID-19 cases since March. No deaths have been recorded.

The news comes as nearly 850 new cases of the new coronavirus were reported across the Caribbean Monday.

The most was again reported in the Dominican Republic, which saw 4984 new cases yesterday along with 7 new deaths.

Jamaica’s surge also continued as the island reported another 155 new cases Monday to move up to 5,143 confirmed cases. Officials also reported 3 new deaths to push the death toll to 70.

The Bahamas uptick also continued as officials there reported another 55 new cases yesterday to push the total cases now to 3,370. So far the islands have reported 74 deaths.

Cuba, meanwhile, reported another 50 new cases Monday to increase its tally to 5,281 while Aruba saw 36 new cases which pushed its confirm case load to 4,117.

Both countries also reported new deaths Monday – Aruba – 2 and Cuba, 1.

Trinidad and Tobago reported 29 new cases Monday, to reach 3,930 confirmed cases but there was no new death. Belize added 21 cases to reach 1,627 and reported 1 new death.

French Guiana added 20 cases to increase its tally to 9,712 and Curacao reported 14 new cases as its confirmed case load reached 282. But there were no new deaths in either island.

The Cayman Islands upticked by 1 Monday to reach 209.

GOOD NEWS

St. Vincent and the Grenadines now joins the list of Caribbean nations with no COVID-19 cases currently. The others are Anguilla, Montserrat and Grenada.