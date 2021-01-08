Caribbean Healthy Recipe – Jamaican Pumpkin Soup

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 8, 2021: As we begin the New Year, it’s another opportunity to kick it off recommitting to healthy eating. Here’s one Caribbean recipe you can easily incorporate into your weekly menu. It’s Jamaican Pumpkin Soup by Grace Foods.

INGREDIENTS

5 cup(s) water

2 ½-pound(s) pumpkin, large diced

4 cup(s) chicken stock

1 packet(s) Grace Cock Soup

3 clove(s) garlic, chopped

1 stalk(s) scallion, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 sprig(s) thyme

1 whole scotch bonnet pepper

1 tablespoon(s) Margarine

1 1/4 teaspoon(s) salt

3 stalks of celery diced (optional)

3 stalks of corn broken in half (optional)

METHOD

In a saucepan bring to a boil 5 cups of water.

Peel and dice pumpkin, add to boiling water and cook until tender. Drain and set aside to cool.

Blend pumpkin using 4 cups of chicken stock, and a packet of Grace Cock Soup Mix. Pour blended mixture into saucepan and bring to a boil.

Add chopped garlic, scallion, onion, thyme, scotch bonnet pepper, Grace Hello Margarine and salt.

Allow to cook for 10 minutes or until soup thickens.

Serves 6

Bon Appetite