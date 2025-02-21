News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. Feb. 21, 2025: Voletta Wallace, the Caribbean immigrant and Jamaican born mother of the late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G., has passed away at the age of 78. Wallace, who was in hospice care at her home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, died of natural causes, according to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

Jamaican immigrant Voletta Wallace speaks during The BIGGIE Estate Hosts An Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony at The Empire State Building on May 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Born in Trelawney, Jamaica, the hometown also of Olympian Usain St. Leo Bolt, Wallace was a devoted mother who played a central role in shaping the life of her son, Christopher Wallace, known later to the world as Biggie Smalls. A former pre-school teacher, she raised him as a single parent in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, keeping a close watch on him even as he pursued his passion for music. Biggie referenced his mother in many of his songs, including the 1994 classic ‘Juicy‘ and ‘Things Done Changed.’

A Legacy of Strength and Dedication

Following Biggie’s tragic murder in 1997, Wallace became the guardian of his legacy, overseeing his estate and ensuring that his impact on music and culture remained alive. Just six months after his passing, she took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, accepting his award for Best Rap Video with grace and resilience. With her voice briefly breaking, she honored her son’s roots: “If my son was here tonight, the first thing he would have done is say… big up to Brooklyn.”

Jamaican immigrant Voletta Wallace attends the art installation part of celebration for the 25th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Ready to Die” Album presented by Optimo on September 13, 2019 in Brooklyn borough of New York CIty. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Determined to share Biggie’s story, she authored the 2005 memoir, ‘Biggie: Voletta Wallace Remembers Her Son, Christopher Wallace, aka Notorious B.I.G.,’ where she reflected on the immense love people still had for him. “That cannot take my pain away… He was my baby. I am a mother and I will always be a mother,” she said in an emotional NPR interview.

In 2009, she served as a producer for the biopic ‘Notorious,’ where Angela Bassett portrayed her. Wallace frequently visited the set and admitted the experience was deeply emotional. “It made me angry, made me sad. I learned a lot about my son – a lot that I never knew. But I still love him because he was from here,” she said, placing a hand over her heart.

Honoring Biggie’s Legacy

Wallace remained active in celebrating her son’s contributions to hip-hop. In 2022, she joined Biggie’s children, Lil’ Kim, and Lil’ Cease to light up the Empire State Building in red and white in honor of what would have been his 50th birthday. The tribute was part of a series of commemorations, including a MetroCard featuring Biggie’s image and an orchestral tribute at Lincoln Center.

Tributes Pour In

Congressman and Democratic House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, who represents Biggie’s home borough of Brooklyn, paid tribute to Wallace, calling her an “intelligent, strong, and dignified Queen Mother who raised a legend.”

“We mourn her loss, but celebrate her life and take comfort from the fact that she is now reunited with her beloved Notorious B.I.G. in heaven. May she forever rest in peace,” he said.

Voletta Wallace’s unwavering love and dedication to her son ensured that his legacy endured long after his passing. Now, she rests alongside him, forever remembered as the matriarch of one of hip-hop’s greatest icons.