By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Feb. 22, 2025: A day after Donald Trump’s administration announced the end of Temporary Protected Status, (TPS), for Haitians – just as it did for Venezuelans – I checked the X account for the so-called “Official Haitians for Trump Coalition of Donald J. Trump for President.”

The news comes as the situation in Haiti remains tense as 17 Colombians and 2 Haitians accused in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse appear at the Port-au-Prince Court of Appeal for their second hearing. Among the accused are Joseph Félix Badio and Jacmel’s interim executive agent, Macky Kessa. Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, January 20, 2025. (Photo by Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Silence!

Just as they were when Trump claimed Haitians in Ohio were eating dogs and cats. Just as they were when he allegedly called Haiti a “shithole country.” Instead, the only statement on their bio reads: “POTUS appreciates the Haitian American community across America.”

I wish I were making this up. But the mental chains run deep.

The Hypocrisy Of Haitians For Trump

Ironically, this same group once loudly proclaimed their support for TPS. In 2017, when Trump first attempted to revoke it, they declared: “We have always stood for #TPS.” They even acknowledged that Haiti wasn’t ready to take back 58,000 people and vowed to push for permanent residency solutions. But now, as Haiti descends into chaos, gang rule, mass killings, they are nowhere to be found.

Where is Madgie Nicolas, the group’s purported leader? Her X account is suspended, and she’s now using the Haitians for Trump account to beg Elon Musk to reinstate her profile – as if that’s the real crisis at hand.

Meanwhile, Haitian organizations like Haitian Bridge Alliance are fighting back against the Trump administration’s cruel policy, calling out the absurdity of deporting 520,000 Haitians back to a country where gangs control 85% percent of the capital, and massacres, kidnappings, and rapes are at an all-time high. More than 5,600 people were killed last year, and many of the displaced are now crammed into abandoned government buildings, where violence – especially against women – is rampant.

Selling Out For The ‘New King’

Haiti cannot take back half a million people. It is dangerous, inhumane, and the U.S. is doing nothing to help – including cutting USAID funding. But Haitians For Trump obviously does not care. They won’t speak out because their allegiance is not to their people but to the man they see as their ticket to economic empowerment – their “new King” and God.

Malcolm X once described the House Negro as someone who loves his master, will pay three times the price to live near him, and brags about being “the only one” in a white space. And when asked if he wants to separate, he recoils in horror, exclaiming: “Separate? From America, this good white man?”

The modern-day House Negro today isn’t just on the plantation – he’s on X, wearing a MAGA hat, and defending a man who is actively working to destroy, terrorize and humiliate his people while attempting to send them into a situation where they could be history. And that, my friends, is the saddest part of all.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.