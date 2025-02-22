News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. Feb. 21, 2025: As the Donald Trump administration dials back on renewable energy and restored sanctions on Cuba, the Caribbean nation is ramping up efforts to combat its crippling power outages by expanding its renewable energy sector, aiming to install 55 solar parks by the end of the year to generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity. The move is expected to increase Cuba’s renewable energy output from 5% to 12% as the country struggles with an aging power infrastructure and fuel shortages.

View of a solar panel field in Havana, taken on February 21, 2025. Cuba on Friday unveiled a new solar-powered electricity park in the capital Havana, the first in an ambitious project to alleviate the communist island’s increasingly desperate struggle with power blackouts. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

The first of these solar parks, developed in collaboration with China, went online last Friday, with another set to follow next week. President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised the new facility, calling it “a beauty” and highlighting its role in reducing daytime blackouts in Havana.

Cuba’s electricity crisis stems from its outdated thermoelectric plants, many in operation since the 1980s and 1990s, frequent breakdowns, and reliance on Venezuelan oil. The country has also leased floating power plants from Turkey and uses generators fueled by crude oil -which it struggles to afford – to supplement supply.

Earlier this month, schools and businesses were forced to close for two days as electricity supply fell to half of national demand. By 2030, Cuba aims to generate over a third of its electricity from renewable sources like solar.