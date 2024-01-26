News Americas, NEW ORLEANS, LA, Fri. Jan. 26, 2024: Bywater American Bistro, a beloved restaurant located at 2900 Chartres Street, has undergone a significant transformation and rebranding. Caribbean immigrant Chef Nina Compton and her husband and business partner Larry Miller have officially renamed the establishment to “BABs.”

Former Top Chef contestant, Chef Nina Compton of St. Lucia.

This change was unveiled on January 19, marking a new chapter for the nearly six-year-old restaurant situated in the Rice Mill Lofts.

The transformation involved a meticulous overhaul of the restaurant’s aesthetics, resulting in a warmer and more rustic ambiance. The culinary focus has also shifted towards comfort-driven dishes crafted by the St. Lucian born Compton, a James Beard Award-winning chef. Additionally, the restaurant now boasts a new wine cellar to house its award-winning wine selection, enhancing the overall dining experience. Patrons can look forward to new signage that will be installed shortly.

Chef Nina Compton and Larry Miller are well-known figures in the culinary world, and they also operate another successful restaurant, Compère Lapin, located in the Warehouse District. The rebranding of BABs signifies their commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience to their patrons.

At BABs, Compton, Best Chef South winner and figure on New Orleans’ culinary landscape, will maintain her signature style while infusing a rustic ambiance into the restaurant, as well as a commitment to comfort-driven dishes grounded by meticulous technique and imbued with her natural finesse. With an impressive vitae that includes years of training in Italian technique, at BABs Compton will showcase her unique style in a comfortably elegant setting with food promising big flavors. For example, new appetizers include Burrata with marinated tomatoes, sopressata, and grilled bread; Arancini with paddlefish caviar; Blackened Octopus with sweet potato coconut puree; Butternut Squash Soup with arugula pesto and ricotta salata; Shrimp Fra Diavolo; and more.

Entrées highlight Compton’s exceptional pasta-making skills with selections such as Wagyu Beef Lasagna with fontina fonduta; Spaghetti Carbonara with andouille and black truffles; and Cavatelli with shrimp run down sauce – a favorite and carry-over from the original menu. Branzino with puttanesca and soft herbs, as well as Eggplant Parmesan with garlic breadcrumbs and basil round out the main courses along with a variety of rotating specials. New desserts include a Buttermilk Zeppole served with spiced chocolate and Olive Oil Cake with whipped mascarpone and Louisiana citrus, as well as seasonal ice cream and sorbets. The new cocktail program, under the direction of Head Bartender Rick Powanda, will feature a variety of classics, along with an array of creative concoctions.

BABs is located in the Rice Mill Lofts at 2900 Chartres St. in New Orleans’ Bywater neighborhood. The restaurant serves dinner, Wednesday – Sunday with seating from 5 – 10 p.m. For additional information or reservations, visit Babs-Nola.com.