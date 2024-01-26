News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 26, 2024: Paramount’s upcoming musical biopic, “Bob Marley: One Love,” is poised to inject life into the somewhat lackluster 2024 box office, which is currently trailing last year’s numbers by 9%.

(L-R) Brian Robbins, James Norton, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Mike Ireland, Robert Teitel, Reinaldo Marcus Green and Jeremy Kleiner attend the Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the Carib 5 Theatre on January 23, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Starring Trinidadian roots and British-born actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, the film is expected to dominate the six-day holiday frame from February 14th to 19th, encompassing Valentine’s Day through President’s Day, with an anticipated box office haul ranging from $27 million to $33 million. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the movie portrays the life of the iconic reggae musician, Bob Marley, who passed away at the age of 36 due to cancer. Actress Lashana Lynch takes on the role of Marley’s wife, Rita, in the film.

(L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness and Olivia Grange attend the Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the Carib 5 Theatre on January 23, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Paramount recently held the first global screening of “Bob Marley: One Love,” in Kingston, Jamaica, the hometown of the legendary musician. The event was celebrated with the Marley family, the film’s stars, and local fans. Rita Marley received a standing ovation at the Carib 5 Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 23rd.

In a surprising turn of events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected appearance at the premiere held at the Carib Theatre in Kingston. During the event, Meghan and Harry engaged in conversations with fellow attendees on the red carpet, including Ziggy Marley, son of Bob Marley. The couple also took photos with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Brian Robbins, the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, along with his wife Tracy James.