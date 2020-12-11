A NAN First

By News Americas Editorial Team

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 11, 2020: The US Census on Thursday released its latest five-year American Community Survey from 2019, and the latest estimates analyzed by NewsAmericasnow.com, put nationals from the CARICOM region at over 4.6 million.

Cuba again accounted for the most Caribbean nationals in the US, with the estimated number put at over 1.3 million. They are followed by nationals from the Dominican Republic who are estimated by the ACS to be around 1.2 million.

Jamaicans were ranked as the third largest number of Caribbean nationals in the US, at over 772,000 while Haitians were estimated at about 702,000.

Guyanese are the fifth largest number of CARICOM nationals in the US, according to the data analyzed by News Americas and were estimated by the ACS at over 253,000.

The Census survey puts Trinidad and Tobagonians at over 212,000 while nationals of Barbados are estimated at over 52,000.

Nationals of the Central American CARICOM nation of Belize are put at over 44,000 while Bahamians living in the US are estimated to be just over 40,000.

They were followed by nationals from Dominica at 36,372 and nationals of Grenada at 29,772.

The only other group of Caribbean nationals to make the ACS list are those from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who are estimated at about 18,000.

The ACS admitted that the margin of error is plus 54,439 for the total Caribbean estimate.

The ACS is the nation’s leading source of large and small area socioeconomic and demographic statistics for all levels of geography for every community in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. ACS data provides public officials, community leaders, business owners, researchers and others with detailed information helping them to plan for the future.