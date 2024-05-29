News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 29, 2024: As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise from Israel’s continued war on the strip, support globally continues to grow for a Palestinian state. Fourteen Caribbean nations now officially recognize the State of Palestine.
They are:
- Jamaica
- Barbados
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Suriname
- Cuba
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Belize
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Kitts & Nevis.
- The Dominican Republic
- And Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago became the latest country in May to announce its decision to formally recognize the State of Palestine which it said will assist in the achievement of a lasting peace by strengthening the growing international consensus on the issue of Palestinian statehood. They followed Barbados and Jamaica which announced their support weeks earlier.
“Recognition of Palestine is moral and just and demonstrates Trinidad and Tobago’s acknowledgment of and support for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian People,” the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago said in a statement.
Currently, 146 out of 193 UN members recognize Palestine as a state. Slovenia is expected to recognize Palestine by June 13th. Given Ireland’s and Spain’s European Union memberships, it is also hoped the move will put the status of Palestine firmly on the agenda during the June 6-9th EU elections.
In practical terms currently it does not make a big deal of difference for Palestine. However, any move from the international community towards giving Palestine greater recognition gives its diplomats extra sway in any negotiation or summit.
It also allows Palestine to enter into bilateral agreements as an independent state.