News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 29, 2024: The last time Grammy-winning, Jamaican-born, reggae singer Buju Banton performed in the US was January 2011 in Miami. Weeks after his return to the US following his 2018 release from an American prison, the singer will thrill fans with his first “Long Walk To Freedom” US concert.

Buju Banton during his last performance at the Century Club in Century City, LA. (Photo by Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Banton is set to perform in the U.S. for the first time in over a decade on Saturday, July 13th at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The legendary singer will take the stage with his Shiloh Band, just two days before his 51st birthday on July 15th.

“I give thanks for life each day, but on this weekend, there is a special thanksgiving and I look forward to celebrating with all of my family, friends, and everyone who has prayed and supported me over the years,” said the Grammy Award winner in a statement.

Joseph Budafuco, Buju Banton’s manager, reflected on the journey since his last U.S. show in Miami in January 2011. “It’s a true honor to witness the return of a legend, as history unfolds before our eyes once again,” Budafuco expressed.

He added, “We look forward to presenting an exceptional concert in partnership with AG Consulting and Dahved Levy, whose experience in the market is profound.”