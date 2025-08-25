News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. August 25, 2025: The Caribbean’s luxury tourism sector is experiencing a wave of multi-million-dollar investments and hotel transformations that promise to redefine the region’s global reputation as a premier destination. From Jamaica to St. Lucia, Grenada to St. Kitts and Antigua, new properties and expansions are signaling strong investor confidence in Caribbean hospitality.

Jamaica: Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay

Moon Palace The Grand Montego Bay groundbreaking ceremony.

Jamaica has secured one of the region’s largest tourism investments to date. The Palace Company has broken ground on Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay, a US$700 million mega-resort set to reshape the island’s tourism landscape. The Palace Company has integrated sustainability and community development into its Jamaican operations.

The resort will feature 1,200 rooms, exclusive overwater bungalows, Jamaica’s largest spa, 13 restaurants, and championship golf access. It is expected to create over 3,000 local jobs while strengthening Montego Bay’s position as a global hub for luxury tourism.

“This project is much more than a resort – it’s a testament to our continued faith and love for Jamaica, its people and their great future,” said Gibrán Chapur, CEO of The Palace Company. “With Moon Palace The Grand – Montego Bay, we’re not just building new rooms; we’re building opportunity, empowering local communities, and shaping unforgettable experiences that will echo around the world.”

St. Lucia: Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

In St. Lucia, the Viceroy Hotel Group has relaunched the iconic Sugar Beach resort following a US$100 million renovation.

Formerly the Jalousie Plantation, the revamped property includes a Rainforest Spa with seven treehouse cabanas, new luxury villas with plunge pools, two restaurants, four bars, and a redesigned lobby. Signature treatments inspired by the island – from sulphur and lime body wraps to papaya sea salt polishes — place wellness at the center of the resort’s identity.

Grenada: Calabash Hotel Expansion

Grenada’s celebrated Calabash Hotel has broken ground on a new collection of luxury suites – the first expansion in 35 years.

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the project will add Superior Deluxe Suites and Hillside Penthouse Suites, featuring spacious interiors, private patios, and sweeping hillside views. The property, one of the Caribbean’s few Relais & Châteaux resorts, continues its legacy of family-owned luxury with modern enhancements.

St. Kitts: Ritz-Carlton Resort & Residences

St. Kitts is preparing to welcome a Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences, with construction set to begin in late 2025. The project will feature 125 suites, 10 branded villas, and 15 condominium residences alongside a spa, beach club, pools, and restaurants.

Expected to open in 2028, the resort aligns with the island’s strategy to diversify its luxury offerings and attract global travelers seeking both exclusivity and authentic Caribbean experiences.

Antigua: Curtain Bluff Transformation

Antigua’s legendary Curtain Bluff resort will reopen in November 2025 following a multi-million-dollar upgrade led by OBMI and Studio Talomb.

All 42 suites — including Junior Suites and the Grace and Morris Bay Suites – have been redesigned with bespoke furnishings, rattan accents, and original artwork blending English elegance with Caribbean charm. The Sea Grape restaurant has also been reimagined, with a striking new bar, glass-enclosed buffet room, and expanded kitchen facilities.

A Region on the Rise

These projects highlight the Caribbean’s enduring appeal as a luxury tourism powerhouse. With investments spanning billions of dollars, developers are betting on strong growth in wellness travel, eco-conscious experiences, and high-end accommodations.

For the region’s economies, the ripple effects are clear: job creation, foreign investment, community partnerships, and reinforced global competitiveness.

As tourism continues to drive GDP across the Caribbean, these new hotel developments underscore one message – the region remains open for business, open for innovation, and open to invest Caribbean now.