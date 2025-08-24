News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. August. 25, 2025: As the oil rich South American CARICOM nation of Guyana counts down to the finale of its September 1, 2025 general and regional elections, the stakes could not be higher for investors. With the country’s oil-driven boom attracting global capital and reshaping its economy, political parties are unveiling competing visions for how to manage revenues, diversify industries, and attract investment.

While all major parties promise to transform Guyana into a regional economic powerhouse, their blueprints diverge sharply – from heavy tax cuts and cash transfers to governance reforms and infrastructure megaprojects. Here’s where they stand.

PPP/C: Building on Oil Wealth with Infrastructure and Diversification

The incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is pitching itself as the safe pair of hands for Guyana’s expanding economy. Its manifesto stresses transparent oil and gas management through a strengthened Sovereign Wealth Fund and independent regulation, alongside renegotiation of contracts where needed.

The PPP/C’s investment agenda includes:

Tax incentives — reversal of VAT on exports, building materials, data, and machinery for agriculture, mining, and forestry.

— reversal of VAT on exports, building materials, data, and machinery for agriculture, mining, and forestry. Infrastructure megaprojects — a Berbice deep-water port, a high-span Demerara River bridge, the Linden–Lethem road to Brazil, and over 2,000 miles of hinterland roads.

— a Berbice deep-water port, a high-span Demerara River bridge, the Linden–Lethem road to Brazil, and over 2,000 miles of hinterland roads. Diversification — incentives for world-class hotels, industrial parks, renewable energy, ICT training, and agribusiness.

— incentives for world-class hotels, industrial parks, renewable energy, ICT training, and agribusiness. Human capital — 20,000 online scholarships, free university within five years, and stronger partnerships with private employers for skills training.

For investors, PPP/C with Irfaan Ally at the helm says it is offering a stable fiscal regime, pro-business tax reforms, and a pipeline of large-scale infrastructure to lower logistics costs and open new markets.

APNU: A Stability Pitch with Fiscal Discipline

The opposition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), led by Aubrey Norton, frames its plan as a corrective to what it calls mismanagement of oil wealth. Its investment appeal lies in promising a demand- and investment-driven economic model with a focus on inclusivity, fiscal discipline, and good governance.

Highlights include:

Oil management — sustainable, intergenerational use of petroleum revenues while keeping Guyana attractive for foreign investors.

— sustainable, intergenerational use of petroleum revenues while keeping Guyana attractive for foreign investors. Governance — transparent financial frameworks, stronger parliament and electoral reforms, and coalition-driven policymaking.

— transparent financial frameworks, stronger parliament and electoral reforms, and coalition-driven policymaking. Regional integration — policies to strengthen trade and investment ties while safeguarding Guyana’s sovereignty.

— policies to strengthen trade and investment ties while safeguarding Guyana’s sovereignty. Social protection — stability through a comprehensive safety net “from womb to tomb,” intended to underpin consumer demand.

WIN: Tax Cuts, Wage Increases, and Private Sector Buy-In

The new player, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), which has taken the country by storm and mobilized thousands of voters of all races in just over three months, has made the boldest pitch to both households and businesses. Led by US sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed, WIN promises sweeping reforms designed to put more money into circulation and stimulate private sector activity.

Key proposals include:

Tax cuts — VAT reduced from 14% to 10%, PAYE from 25% to 20%, and expanded zero-rated goods.

— VAT reduced from 14% to 10%, PAYE from 25% to 20%, and expanded zero-rated goods. Private sector engagement — collaboration to raise minimum wages and boost productivity.

— collaboration to raise minimum wages and boost productivity. Trade and logistics incentives — duty- and VAT-free ATVs, outboard engines, and steep reductions on vehicle imports.

— duty- and VAT-free ATVs, outboard engines, and steep reductions on vehicle imports. Revenue sharing — annual conditional transfers from natural resources and a negative income tax top-up for poor households.

— annual conditional transfers from natural resources and a negative income tax top-up for poor households. Production push — investment to reduce import dependency and modernize local manufacturing and agriculture.

WIN’s strategy blends populist subsidies with pro-business tax reform, signaling a consumption-driven model that could boost investor activity in retail, logistics, and domestic supply chains.

AFC: Redistribution and Governance Reform

The Alliance For Change (AFC), under its “Better Must Come” banner, has rolled out a 100-day action plan heavy on cash transfers and subsidies. It is also positioning itself as the party willing to renegotiate ExxonMobil’s contract, while enshrining direct oil revenue transfers to citizens.

Its investor-related agenda features:

Tax relief — VAT cut to 12%, higher income tax thresholds, subsidies on basic food items, and duty-free concessions for farmers’ 4×4 pickups.

— VAT cut to 12%, higher income tax thresholds, subsidies on basic food items, and duty-free concessions for farmers’ 4×4 pickups. Social spending — $100,000 per adult, $75,000 per schoolchild per term, and major increases in pensions and disability support.

— $100,000 per adult, $75,000 per schoolchild per term, and major increases in pensions and disability support. Governance reform — stronger GECOM oversight, constitutional reform within two years, and transparency in oil management.

— stronger GECOM oversight, constitutional reform within two years, and transparency in oil management. Labour stability — multi-year wage agreements for teachers, nurses, and security forces.

For investors, the AFC’s platform signals a populist redistribution agenda combined with institutional reforms. While it could increase consumer demand in the short term, questions remain over fiscal sustainability.

Investor Outlook

Despite their differences, all four parties converge on one reality: Guyana’s oil wealth must be leveraged to diversify the economy and attract capital.

PPP/C emphasizes infrastructure, diversification, and pro-business tax policies.

emphasizes infrastructure, diversification, and pro-business tax policies. APNU stresses stability, transparency, and sustainable fiscal frameworks.

stresses stability, transparency, and sustainable fiscal frameworks. WIN is betting on aggressive tax cuts and household transfers to drive demand and private sector growth.

is betting on aggressive tax cuts and household transfers to drive demand and private sector growth. AFC blends redistribution and governance reform with a harder stance on multinational oil contracts.

For international investors, the election is less about whether Guyana will remain attractive, and more about which model of growth will prevail — one anchored in long-term stability or one driven by stimulus.