News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 20, 2020: A Caribbean Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) has all but hinted at hypocrisy at by the OAS as the election drama in the US unfolds and the hemispheric body remains silent.

Speakingat a virtual regular meeting, Dominica Ambassador Vince Henderson, told the OAS Permanent Council that it was not loss on Roseau the attempts to condemn the electoral process prior to the December 6, 2019, general elections in his country even as he urged “certain member countries” of the OAS to be mindful of the unfolding political events in the Americas.

He said the attacks on his country “created an enormous challenge for the administration,” adding “we look forward to these countries expressing their same outrage to those post-election events happening within our Americas today.”

Henderson told the OAS Wednesday that democracy in the hemisphere is fragile and “aspersions cast on the integrity of an electoral system, undermine democracy and threaten the rule of law.

He made his remark as the OAS received the final report of the electoral observation mission that was headed by former Bahamas prime minister Hubert Ingraham on the elections in Dominica.

Opposition parties in Dominica had been calling for electoral reform ahead of the polls, but the Roosevelt Skerrit administration said it had been stymied by Opposition legislators who refused to debate the necessary legislation needed to advance the electoral reform process.

While the ambassador did not specifically name the United States, political observers note that Henderson may have been referring to the attempts by President Donald Trump to seek to reverse the results of the November 3, 2020, by legal challenges. and his refusal to accept the “will of the people.”

Trump has so far not conceded defeat to Biden in the elections.

Henderson, however, said Dominica wanted to “congratulate and celebrate those who were chosen by the people of the United States of America” in President –elect Joseph Biden and Vice-President-elect, Kamala Harris.

“The Caribbean feels particularly proud for this election result has lifted up… women and immigrants. Kamala Harris, an American woman with Caribbean roots has become the first woman and the first person of color to hold the office of Vice-President of the United States,” he added.