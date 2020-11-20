News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 20, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Nov. 20, 2020:

The only COVID-19 Low-Risk Nations in the Caribbean, according to the CDC, are: Anguilla, Montserrat, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, The Cayman Islands And St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The US is urging Americans to Reconsider travel to the Dominican Republic due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The DR Now has over 136,000 COVID-19 cases, adding over 1,000 in a 24-hour period this week.

The government of Barbados has partnered with American-based reference laboratory StageZero Life Sciences to allow travelers coming from the U.S. and Canada to have their COVID-19 PCR tests expedited via a mobile healthcare professional and make it easier to travel there.

SeaDream cruises has cancelled all remaining 2020 cruises following a COVID-19 outbreak on a Caribbean cruise last week.

Frontier Airlines Is set to begin flying from Orlando, Florida, to St. Thomas in the USVI in February 2021.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Anguilla has has officially reopened as of Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

And now you can get the “Martinique Caribbean Vibes” Spotify playlist which features 80 songs of the island’s traditional and contemporary music, offering listeners over 6 hours of the best that the French Caribbean Island has to offer.