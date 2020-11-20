Marijuana News Now

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 20, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020:

In his new memoir, Barack Obama admits that a decision early in his first term to cut deals with congressional Republicans allowed him to ignore some Democrats’ calls for “less orthodox ideas” such as marijuana legalization.

Marijuana Legalization Got More Votes Than Donald Trump, Joe Biden And Other Officials In Multiple States according to election votes cast.



Key Mexican Senate committees on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize marijuana nationwide—and a full floor is expected soon. The current deadline to legalize marijuana is December 15.

Snoop ‘Doggy Dogg’ has said he voted for the first time in the recent presidential election because he ‘can’t stand’ Donald Trump, and if he was Joe Biden, he would push to legalize weed on day 1 in office.

Kombinat Konopny, a hemp grower in Poland, raised USD $1.1 million in an online fundraising campaign this week, reportedly breaking a record for the most money raised on a Polish crowdfunding website in one day.

Rapper OMB Peezy, known for hits like ‘Big homie,’ recently announced a new collaboration with Oakland-based cannabis company The Higher Collection (THC).

The European Union’s highest court has ruled that CBD isn’t a narcotic drug, a setback for EU countries cracking down on CBD products.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF); Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Medical Marijuana, Inc. Common Stock, MJNA.