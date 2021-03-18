By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs., Mar. 18, 2021: Today is Aruba’s National Anthem and Flag Day as the country celebrates the 35th anniversary of Aruba’s Status Aparte.

Aruba officially became part of the Netherlands Antilles in 1845. Aruba seceded from the Netherlands Antilles in 1986, a victory much fought for by political activist and local hero Betico Croes. In this process of “Status Aparte,” Aruba obtained a separate status as an autonomous country in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Initially, the plan for Aruba was to become fully independent. However, in 1990, Aruba decided to indefinitely postpone this plan, and in 1995, the petition for full independence was completely repealed.

Antony J. Blinken, the US’ Secretary of State, was among those congratulating Aruba today.

“We appreciate the strong economic and cultural ties between our two countries, and we commend Aruba’s dedication to moving forward on the important initiatives we share despite uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” the Secretary of State said in a statement.

He added that last year, the US together and established Aruba’s first EducationUSA Advising Center, which will increase higher education opportunities in the United States for Aruban students.

“U.S. investments in Aruba’s energy sector have the potential to lower energy costs, provide for a more environmentally sustainable energy mix, and help Aruba diversify its economy. Cooperation with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection program continues to facilitate secure travel,” he added.

“With the strong relationship that we enjoy in mind, we wish all Arubans a happy National Anthem and Flag Day.”

