NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Aug. 19, 2020: Two Caribbean American women are now part of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris team, as Caribbean immigrants in the U.S. beam with pride over the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate.

Karine Jean-Pierre, 43, who was born in Martinique to Haitian nationals, has been selected as Harris’ chief-of-staff. She has become the first Black person to serve in that role for a US vice presidential candidate.

Jean-Pierre, who was raised in Queens, New York, professional experience has ranged broadly from presidential campaigns to grassroots activism, to local politics, to working in the White House. She is the Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC political analyst, previously served as the deputy campaign manager for Martin O’Malley for President.

Biden has also named Karen Andre, a Haitian-American to serve as senior advisor and senior advisor to National Faith Outreach to the his Florida campaign.



Karen Andre

Andre is a highly valued and venerable political consultant who has helped in advising and strategizing for several campaigns at the local, state, and federal levels. Her most recent position was as the political director of Organizing Together 2020, in Florida, where she was involved in building a statewide coalition.

Previously, Andre served as senior advisor for Andrew Gillum for Florida’s Governor. And before that, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to function as the White House Liaison to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Andre is also an attorney, public speaker, and author, is currently the president of People First Strategies where she utilizes her wealth of experience to establish and maintain calculated partnerships in the public, private and philanthropic sectors.

She also remains proactive among the Caribbean-American community in Florida and is one of the founding members of the Haitian Ladies Network.