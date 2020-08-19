News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Aug. 19, 2020: It seems like there is new CBD drug daily now but now there is also water-soluble CBD.

Our bodies cannot digest CBD efficiently when ingested in its normal form so scientists have discovered that this issue could be solved by transforming naturally oil-soluble CBD extract into a water-soluble form. They worked diligently to refine the operation, and to make water-soluble CBD possible.

If you aren’t quite sure what water-soluble means, it’s very simple. Being a water-soluble substance means that it can be dissolved in water. CBD has a multitude of possible advantages, and with the idea that our bodies are made up of 60% water, it makes sense to develop a CBD product that integrates well within our bodies.

Since our body is mostly made up of water, when ingested, water soluble CBD influences the bioavailability of CBD. Bioavailability is characterized as “the degree and rate at which a substance is absorbed into a living system or is made available at the site of interaction.”

Scientists observed in early oil-soluble CBD experiments that the bioavailability of CBD was as poor as 4%. This implies that up to 96% of CBD absorbed by oil-soluble CBD did not have any impact on the body. Such results have contributed to the innovative and important discoveries in water-soluble CBDs. You will get the maximum benefits of CBD by using a base that works well with your body (such as water) as opposed to against it.

Water-soluble CBD is produced through a nanotechnology process. This method helps the extractors to activate and channel the smallest CBD nanoparticles through your body. Oil-soluble CBD products work incredibly hard to travel in the body — while water-soluble CBD products travel through the small intestine and into the bloodstream. Thanks for its swift absorption and high bioavailability, the results are almost instantaneous.

In a nutshell, water-soluble products tend to offer better value for your dollar. Ultimately, whether you want water-soluble products or CBD oil products, that is up to you as a consumer. Knowing “why” you use a CBD drug is the key to deciding which one is better for you.

Looking for CBD products that offer water-soluble formulas? Check out A88CBD™. Their ingestable products feature a unique water-soluble base called C10™ which provides effects in as little as 10 minutes. Shop now!