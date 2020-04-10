News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 10, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continues to climb across the entire Caribbean region with the number of confirmed cases as of last night at over 4,700.

A News Americas analysis shows the number at 4,710 as of press time as the number of deaths across the region reached 238.

The Dominican Republic continues to be the epicenter of the virus for the Caribbean, with its confirmed cases jumping to 2,349 as 238 new cases were reported yesterday alone. The death toll in the island also jumped to 118.

Here’s where other countries in the Caribbean region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:

Cuba – 515 cases plus 15 deaths.

Martinique – 154 cases and 6 deaths

Guadeloupe – 143 cases and 8 deaths

Puerto Rico – 683 plus 40 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 109 plus 8 deaths

French Guiana – 83

Aruba – 82

Barbados – 66 plus 3 deaths

Jamaica – 63 and plus 4 deaths.

Bermuda – 48 plus 4 deaths

US Virgin Islands – 45 plus 1 death

Cayman Islands – 45 plus one death

Sint Maarten – 43 Plus 6 deaths

Bahamas – 41 plus 8 deaths

Guyana – 37 plus 6 deaths

St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths

Haiti – 30 plus 2 deaths

Antigua & Barbuda – 19 plus 2 deaths

Dominica – 16

St. Lucia – 14

Curacao – 13 plus one death

Grenada – 12

St. Kitts & Nevis – 11

Suriname – 10 plus one death

Montserrat – 9

Belize – 9 plus 1 death

Turks & Caicos – 8 plus 1 death

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 8

St. Barth – 6

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 3

Sint Eustatius – 2