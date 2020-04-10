News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. April 10, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for April 10, 2020:

Jamaican scientist Dr. Henry Lowe says he has created a cannabis drug that has been tested and found to be effective against some members of the family of coronaviruses. He is currently awaiting approval of a patent for a cannabis-based drug that could be a winning remedy for the novel coronavirus.

RIP Charlotte Figi. the Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures, died after a battle with coronavirus, according to her family. Charlotte, 13, had suffered from a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome which caused her to have violent seizures until she started using cannabis oil to treat them.

Tributes have been pouring in for UK Rapper Black The Ripper and marijuana advocate who was born of Montserratian and Guyanese descent. He was most known for his campaigning for the legalisation of cannabis in the UK. His cause of death is not yet known.

Canadian cannabis firms of all sizes could be eligible for a three-month emergency wage subsidy program during the COVID-19 pandemic, welcome news for businesses that may be struggling financially.

Cannabis company, Khiron Life Sciences, has announced that it has launched an online cannabis course with Latin America’s third ranked university, Tecnologico de Monterrey. The course aims to reach 1,500 physicians and healthcare practitioners to teach them about medical cannabis knowledge, application and potential therapeutic benefits.

The U.S. DEA this week made it easier for patients to access the only federally approved drug derived from marijuana. GW Pharmaceuticals manufactures Epidiolex, a pharmaceutical intended to treat some very rare forms of childhood epilepsy. Epidiolex is a purified form of cannabidiol, or CBD, extracted from the marijuana plant.

New Zealand has followed through with its plan to update a rule banning certain cannabis vaporizers ahead of the launch of the country’s medical marijuana program in April.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (SPRWF), Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF) and Aphria Inc. (APHA)