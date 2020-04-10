News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 10, 2020: A Caribbean-born MLB player recently donated a large quantity of supplies to families in his hometown of San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic, as the country battles the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Raimel Tapia, 26, an outfielder for the Colorado Rockies of Major League Baseball recently donated a large quantity of supplies to more than 150 families in his hometown according to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding.

According to Harding, the supplies included food, toiletries, surgical masks and gloves. Tapia’s donation was only discovered because of an Instagram account called “Raimel Tapia fans” sharing the news and photos.

The Rockies eventually were able to get in touch with Tapia, who said “he was unable to just sit at home and do nothing while knowing that others within his community were in dire straits and unable to feed themselves.”

He said that he felt a moral obligation to act as a member of the Rockies’ family.

Tapia has played four seasons with Colorado, batting .274 in 255 career games.