News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 15, 2020: Caribbean nationals are known for their creativity and making much with little. And in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, many are finding creative ways to create colorful masks to protect themselves. Here are a few top shots from Getty.

This young Haitian took the title of most creative mask as he also produces masks to sell in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on April 06, 2020. (Photo by Sabin Johnson/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



A woman wears a colorful face mask in Puerto Rico as others line up to enter a supermarket keeping social distancing on April 7, 2020. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)



This woman in the DR also wears a brightly colored face mask and a shower cap as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, while sitting in a street of Santo Domingo on March 30, 2020. (Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images)



Unique masks are seen all in a row as these three Cubans walk into a bakery in Old Havana, on April 13, 2020, in Havana, Cuba. (Photo by Sven Creutzmann/Mambo photo/Getty Images)

And this passenger was all decked out too in Santo Domingo on March 24, 2020.(Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images)