News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 15, 2020: With economists from the World Bank, IMF and IDB forecasting a gloomy economic future for the Caribbean region, there seemed to some good news Tuesday as the number of cases in most regional countries showed a flattening off, even though an uptick continued in 7 countries.

On Tuesday, most countries, except for the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Barbados, Sint Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis, reported no new cases or deaths.

Those reporting no new cases were: Martinique, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, French Guiana, Bermuda, Bahamas, Guyana, Saint Martin, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Montserrat, Suriname, Turks & Caicos, St. Barth, BVI, Anguilla and Sint Eustacius.

By contrast, the Dominican Republic continued to build on its confirmed cases, reaching 3,286 Tuesday, up by 119. It’s death total also increased by 6 to reach 183 as the island nation continued to be the epicenter of the virus in the region.

Puerto Rico too saw its numbers increase to 923, up by 20, but there was also some light at the end of the tunnel as the number of deaths remained at 45.

Cuba also saw an uptick Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases increased by 40, to reach 766. But like Puerto Rico, the Communist nation also saw no new deaths as the number of the dead remained at 21 – another good sign that perhaps the curve is levelling off for the Caribbean as well.

Jamaica saw its total virus caseload increase to 105 as it added a whopping 32 new cases, more than any other English-speaking nation. Still its death tally remained at 4.

St. Kitts and Nevis reported two new cases Tuesday as did Sint Maarten, while Barbados reported one new case, an 84-year-old Barbadian woman, who had contact with a known case who travelled abroad.

Here’s the Caribbean countries that remained without no new cases or deaths Tuesday:

Martinique – 157 cases and 6 deaths

Guadeloupe – 145 cases and 8 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 113 plus 8 deaths

Aruba – 92

French Guiana – 86

Bermuda – 57 plus 4 deaths

US Virgin Islands – 51 plus 1 death

Cayman Islands – 53 plus one death

Bahamas – 47 plus 8 deaths

Guyana – 47 plus 6 deaths

Haiti – 33 plus 3 deaths

St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths

Antigua & Barbuda – 23 plus 2 deaths

Dominica – 16

St. Lucia – 15

Belize – 14 plus 2 deaths

Curacao – 14 plus one death

Grenada – 14

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 12

Montserrat – 11

Turks & Caicos – 9 plus 1 death

Suriname – 10 plus one death

St. Barth – 6

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 3

Sint Eustatius – 3