News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 15, 2020: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America continues to increase with the region, showing a nearly 5 percent uptick Tuesday.

The number of cases as of last night reached 66,782 per a News Americas tally, as the death toll neared 6,000.

As of last night, Brazil had over 24,232 confirmed cases, adding 802 new cases and the number of the dead rose to 1,378.

Peru, now with the second highest number of cases in the region, says its confirmed cases rise to 10,303 as its death toll moved to 519.

Chile now has the third largest number of cases in the region with 7,917 cases but the number of dead is at 92.

Here’s where the other countries in Latin America stack up:

Ecuador – 7,603 cases and 369 deaths

Mexico – 5,014 cases and 332 deaths

Panama – 3,472 cases and 94 deaths

Colombia – 2,852 cases and 112 deaths

Argentina – 2,277 cases and 102 deaths

Costa Rica – 618 cases and 3 deaths

Uruguay – 483 cases and 8 deaths

Honduras – 407 cases and 26 deaths

Bolivia – 354 cases and 28 deaths

Venezuela – 189 cases and 9 deaths

Guatemala – 167 cases and 5 deaths

Paraguay – 134 cases and 6 deaths

El Salvador – 149 cases and 6 deaths

Nicaragua – 9 cases and 1 death.