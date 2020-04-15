News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 15, 2020: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America continues to increase with the region, showing a nearly 5 percent uptick Tuesday.
The number of cases as of last night reached 66,782 per a News Americas tally, as the death toll neared 6,000.
As of last night, Brazil had over 24,232 confirmed cases, adding 802 new cases and the number of the dead rose to 1,378.
Peru, now with the second highest number of cases in the region, says its confirmed cases rise to 10,303 as its death toll moved to 519.
Chile now has the third largest number of cases in the region with 7,917 cases but the number of dead is at 92.
Here’s where the other countries in Latin America stack up:
Ecuador – 7,603 cases and 369 deaths
Mexico – 5,014 cases and 332 deaths
Panama – 3,472 cases and 94 deaths
Colombia – 2,852 cases and 112 deaths
Argentina – 2,277 cases and 102 deaths
Costa Rica – 618 cases and 3 deaths
Uruguay – 483 cases and 8 deaths
Honduras – 407 cases and 26 deaths
Bolivia – 354 cases and 28 deaths
Venezuela – 189 cases and 9 deaths
Guatemala – 167 cases and 5 deaths
Paraguay – 134 cases and 6 deaths
El Salvador – 149 cases and 6 deaths
Nicaragua – 9 cases and 1 death.