News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 7, 2023: A Caribbean immigrant has been named as the president and CEO of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

Atiba Edwards, who was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean, has been named to the post after serving as the Acting President and CEO since mid-August, following the departure of Stephanie Hill Wilchfort. He is the Museum’s 12th president.

Edwards has been an integral part of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum since 2019, when he joined the cultural institution as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President. In this capacity, he served with outstanding leadership, overseeing various critical functions of the museum, including adeptly managing the budget, implementing systems to increase staff efficiency, overseeing an incredibly successful rebranding effort, and spearheading an array of new offerings at the Museum, including the highly acclaimed ArtRink exhibition, launch of a mini-golf course and the inauguration of a state-of-the-art auditorium.

“I am deeply honored and excited to assume the role of President and CEO at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum,” Edwards said. “This institution holds a special place in the hearts of families and children in Brooklyn and beyond. BCM is a place I grew up coming to with my family during my childhood years. I am committed to continuing the museum’s legacy of providing a dynamic and enriching educational experience for all, and I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, board, and community partners to ensure the museum’s continued success.”

Atiba Edwards, r, the new president of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum was born in the Caribbean.

Amanda Sue Nichols, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, expressed her enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, “We could not be more thrilled to welcome Atiba into this new role as President and CEO. Atiba has been a central player in the Museum’s success over the last four years, and was instrumental in guiding the museum through the Covid-19 pandemic. Atiba’s outstanding leadership during his time as Acting CEO and his proven dedication to the museum’s mission and the communities we serve make us confident that he is the right person to lead the Brooklyn Children’s Museum into the future.”

Edwards’ impressive career trajectory also includes a diverse range of experiences. Prior to his tenure at the museum, Edwards served as the Director of Operations at Brooklyn East Collegiate, a middle school within the Uncommon Schools network. He began his professional journey as a Fixed Income Research Analyst at JPMorgan’s Investment Bank, focusing on the automotive sector. He later contributed his expertise to Nomura Securities, where he covered high-grade and high-yield fixed income research divisions across multiple sectors, including aerospace, automotive, defense, healthcare, and tobacco.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Edwards co-founded FOKUS, a non-profi organization dedicated to connecting and building communities through the arts.

Edwards grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn, after moving to the US from St. Vincent, and has developed a deep understanding of the diverse and vibrant communities the museum serves.

The Brooklyn Children’s Museum creates experiences that ignite curiosity, celebrate identity, and cultivate joyful learning. Founded in 1899 as the world’s first children’s museum, Brooklyn Children’s Museum (BCM) is New York City’s largest cultural institution designed especially for families. Proudly based in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, BCM serves 300,000 children and caregivers annually with exhibits and programs grounded in visual arts, music and performance, natural science, and world cultures. For more information, visitbrooklynkids.org.