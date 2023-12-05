News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 4, 2023: The site Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, based in Guyana, appears hacked.

The site online currently carries this following simple message.

CARICOM announced on Monday that its “online applications” have been compromised. In a brief statement, it mentioned that “in light of these circumstances, our website and other applications are temporarily offline,” and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused. CARICOM Secretariat sources neither confirmed nor denied a potential hacking incident at the headquarters of the 15-member regional integration organization, referring to the brief statement issued regarding the situation.

The statement assured that telephone and email services have not been affected but did not provide a timeframe for the resumption of online applications and website services.