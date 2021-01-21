News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C, Thurs. Jan. 21, 2021: Caribbean leaders joined millions globally Wednesday in welcoming the official beginning of the Joe Biden/ Kamala Harris administration.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, said he is ready to quote “work for the prosperity of our nations” while Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, welcomed the changing of the guard in American politics.

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit said he is looking forward to working with the US in building a stronger and resilient world for all, while Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, said his administration stands together with the new US president and vice president in defence of unity, democracy and peace.

“Your call for unity and democracy are critical components of good governance which we share completely with you. We pray that God continues to bless the Government and people of the United States. We stand together with you in defense of unity, democracy and peace,” President Ali posited in his congratulatory message on Facebook.

St. Kitts PM, Timothy Harris, in a Twitter post, said his government “looks forward to working with the (new US administration) on a fresh agenda upholding #democracy and creating unity and stability across the world.”

Kamala Harris is the first Black and Caribbean American vice president of the United States. On Sunday night, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Global Caribbean inauguration celebration in her honor, she thanked Caribbean American voters for helping the ticket make history and win the election.

“Thank you for the efforts that so many of you have many of you have made throughout the course of the campaign to get us to this moment. … You did the work. You helped lay the groundwork for this historic occasion,” VP-elect Harris said. “Now, because of you and so many others, our country is on a path to heal and rebuild.”

She also recognized the contributions of Caribbean Americans to the United States, which she said are woven “throughout the fabric of our country.”

“Those contributions are reflected in the lives of so many Americans with Caribbean roots, from Eric Holder and Colin Powell to Shirley Chisholm,” said the VP-elect, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants. “And I’m proud to be with you, as a vice-president elect with roots in the Caribbean.”