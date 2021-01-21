Latin American Leaders Welcome New US Administration

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 21, 2021: Latin American leaders on Wednesday also celebrated the new US administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, soon after they took the oath of office.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador this morning hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform.

“We agree with the agenda they presented, with what President Biden is proposing,” Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.

Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno called it “a great day” for the US as Paraguayan leader Marit Abdo voiced support for the Biden-Harris government.

Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera wished the “best” for Biden.

Ironically, Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, a big supporter of Donald Trump, tweeted that he was ready to quote “work with the Biden administration for the prosperity of our nations.”