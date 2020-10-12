Caribbean Nationals Makes Queen’s Birthday Honors List 2020

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, LONDON, England, Mon. Oct. 12, 2020: Several Caribbean nationals have made the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honors list, including a top singer-songwriter and an artist.

Saint Kitts-born, UK-born singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading received a CBE for services to music, charity and equal rights. Armatrading, 69, moved to Brookfields, then a district of Birmingham at aged seven and later became celebrated for her contralto voice and varied musical style, taking in folk, jazz, blues, soul and rock.

Also honored was Guyana-born artist, Frank Bowling, who was given the honor of Knight Bachelor conferred upon him in the Birthday 2020 Honors List by Her Majesty The Queen. Bowling was honored for services to art.

And Jamaican Paulette Simpson, deputy chair, Windrush Commemoration Committee, was presented a CBE for services to the Caribbean community in the UK.

From the Bahamas, Roscow Archibald Livingston Davies was presented the Order Of The British Empire for services to sport while Rozelda Woodside also received the OBE for services to education.

In Grenada, Winston James received the CBE for services to national security while Father John Doggett was given the OBE for religious and community service. The British Empire Medal was also presented to Grenadians Hortensia Francis and Susan Mains for services to the arts and John Felix Williams for voluntary service.

In Saint Lucia, the MBE was presented to Rufus Leandre for services to agriculture; Francis Joseph Mason for services to education; Timothy Poleon, for services to journalism and broadcasting and Priscillus Simeon for services to education and to community development. The BEM was presented to Jacintha Annius-Lee for services to education and to community mobilization and Evariste John for services to education.

Anguilla’s Reverend Dr Wycherley GUMBS, Chairman, Anguilla Christian Council, was honored with a MBE for services to the spiritual community and the cultural heritage of Anguilla while Oluwakemi Linda banks, a clinical psychologist, was also honored with an MBE for services to social and cultural development in Anguilla.

Jeremy Cox, executive chair of the Bermuda Monetary Authority was honored with a CBE for services to the economy of Bermuda while Robert Mathavious, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BVI Financial Services Commission, was honored with a OBE for services to the British Virgin Islands and to financial services.

In the Cayman Islands, Angela Marie Tanzillo-Swarts, a forensic DNA specialist with the Health Services Authority, Cayman Islands, was given an honorary MBE for services to the COVID 19 Response in the Cayman Islands, while Dr Michael John LEE, Chief Medical Officer, Cayman Islands was honored with an OBE for services to health.

Meanwhile, Kittian-roots Manchester United and England star, 22, Marcus Rashford, was awarded the MBE for services to vulnerable children during the crisis.

Rashford shamed Boris Johnson into giving 1.3 million poor kids free school meals during the summer holidays. Interestingly, Johnson recommended him for the honor. “This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour,” Rashford commented.