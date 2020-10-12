News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sat. Oct. 10, 2020: One hundred and four Guyanese have now died from COVID-19 in the South American CARICOM country, the country’s Ministry of Health, (MOH), has reported.

The latest fatality is a 40-year-old woman from Region Four who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

According to the updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 3,469.

Of these, however, only 1,048 cases are currently active with 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 1,032 in isolation. There are 60 persons in institutional quarantine while the death toll remains at 103.