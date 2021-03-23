By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Mar. 23, 2021: A Caribbean roots BBC News presenter has made history in the UK by becoming the first black host of a the long-running BBC quiz show.

Clive Myrie, who was born to Jamaican immigrant parents in Bolton, Lancashire, will replace John Humphrys as the host of Mastermind. Myrie, 56, will be 5th host of BBC show, which marks 50th anniversary next year. He is the first black Mastermind host in the show’s 49-year history.

Myrie’s mother was a seamstress, and his father was a factory worker making car batteries. He joined the BBC on the corporation’s graduate journalism program and his first assignment was as a reporter for Radio Bristol in 1988.

Myrie went on to work as a reporter for Points West, BBC Television and Radio News. He became a foreign correspondent for the BBC in 1996 and went on to work as a correspondent in Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels.

Myrie has been a regular presenter of BBC News At Six and Ten since 2010. He has also appeared as a guest on hit BBC shows including Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You? and earlier this year won the RTS Award for TV journalist of the year.

“What a privilege it is to take on this new role,” he commented. “Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

He also tweeted his thanks for “all for your messages of good will for #Mastermind.”

“It is much appreciated,” he added.