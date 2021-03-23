By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tues. Mar. 23, 2021: A lawsuit over who controls the beach in front of Sandals Resorts in Barbados is back in the spotlight.

According to the Barbados Nation, Attorney Lalu Hanuman is asking a High Court to declare that the public has the right to walk on the part of the beach controlled by the hotel.

This has been a three-year-old storm that has been brewing between Sandals and some people accustomed to walking their dogs on Maxwell Beach.

The matter stems from a 2018 run-in Hanuman, who lives in Dover, Christ Church, had with the hotel’s security guards, one of whom he said was armed with a baton, as he was walking his three dogs on the beach.

Back then, he said management of the hotel had been preventing those who usually walk their dogs on the Christ Church beach from doing so, in what he called an attempt to restrict public access to the stretch.