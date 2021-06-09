News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Weds. June 9, 2021: A Guyanese farmer has been arrested by after he was caught having sex with a cow.

Guyana news reports that the 57-year-old man, who resides at Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast Essequibo Coast in Guyana, was discovered by other cattle farmers in the area who reported the matter to the police.

The man is reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer. The suspect reportedly told investigators that his doctor advised him to engage in sexual intercourse with animals to cure his illness. He also admitted to detectives in Region Two that aside from the adult cow he was caught committing the bestial act on, he also had sexual intercourse with four calves.

He is expected to make a court appearance this week.