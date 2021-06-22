News Americas, Los, ANGELES, CA, Tues. June 22, 2021: Members of the US Hands off Cuba Committee on Monday, rallied with a car caravan past Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in Los Angeles, California to show support for the United Nations vote to end the US blockade against Cuba.

The committee was formed in Los Angeles in 2019 and is affiliated with the National Network on Cuba, (NNOC) and is committed to working to end US aggressive policies toward Cuba, as well as other Caribbean and Latin countries including U.S. regime change efforts in Venezuela and Bolivia.

The United Nations General Assembly will again consider a resolution to put an end to the U.S. blockade against the island tomorrow, June 23, 2021. The UN has supported ending the blockade for the past 29 years.

Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, in April, stressed that the blockade is an act of genocide that constitutes a massive violation of human rights.

In his Twitter account, the Cuban foreign minister referred to the 243 coercive measures applied by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which remain in force under the administration of President Joe Biden.

“The blockade is a cruel policy, which causes suffering, deprivation, and shortages to Cuban families. It has been deliberately tightened during the COVID-19 pandemic; it hinders access to medicines, supplies, and necessary equipment,” he stressed.

Rodríguez Parrilla affirmed that the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the Island restricts the freedom of travel of Americans, and “its extraterritorial application drastically reduces our income and hinders development.”