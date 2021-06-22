By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, GROS ISLET, St. Lucia, Tues June 22, 2021: Can the West Indies redeem themselves in the upcoming T20 series? That’s what fans are hoping after the team suffered a humiliating defeat on home soil to South Africa, losing both tests in the at-home series.

West Indies went down by innings and 63 runs in the opening Test, which lasted a mere 2-½ days at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, and fared little better in the second Test at the same venue, losing by 158 runs inside four days here Monday.

Keshav Maharaj took a hat-trick as he bowled South Africa to victory over West Indies in the second Betway Test, to take a 2-0 series win on Monday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

New skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has defended changes to the side, arguing they had no impact on the home side’s abject performance in the two-Test series. From the side that beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in the second Test, the West Indies selectors made six changes, dropping batsmen John Campbell, Shayne Moseley, spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican, along with Alzarri Joseph.

The teams will now travel to Grenada for the five-match T20 International series, starting on Saturday at the National Stadium.