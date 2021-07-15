News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Thurs. July 15, 2021: For another day Wednesday, Miami Cubans took to the streets in Little Havana to show their support for the people in Cuba that have taken to the streets in protest against the Cuban government.

Thousands yesterday took to the streets in front of the Versailles restaurant to show their support in a crowd that included support from Art Acevedo, Miami Police Chief as well as Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Cuban reggaeton duo “Gente de Zona.” Gente de Zona’s protest rap song “Patria y Vida” (Homeland and Life), featuring Cuban singers Descemer Bueno and Yotuel Romero, and rappers El Funky and Maykel Osorbo, went viral and became the main slogan in the historic protests in Cuba on July 11th and 12th, 2021.

The Miami Cuban protest began on Sunday as thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the country in Cuba to protest pandemic restrictions, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the Cuban government. One person has died and more than 100 were arrested, including independent journalists and opposition activists, since the anti-government protests broke out in the communist-ruled island over the worst economic crisis in decades. Here’s some of the scenes from Wednesday’s protests.

Art Acevedo, City of Miami Police Chief, calms down a protester that had become agitated as music was being played in front of the Versailles restaurant on July 14, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Art Acevedo, Miami Police Chief, stands with protesters gathered in front of the Versailles restaurant to show their support for the people in Cuba that have taken to the streets to protest on July 14, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A man cries during a protest to show support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks with protesters gathered in front of the Versailles restaurant to show their support for the people in Cuba that have taken to the streets to protest on July 14, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava holds a sign reading “Patria Y Vida” as she speaks during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Randy Malcom (R) of Cuban reggaeton duo “Gente de Zona” greets supporters during during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)