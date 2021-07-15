News Americas, LA PAZ, Bolivia, Thurs. July 14, 2021: Several supporters of Bolivian President Luis Arce, of the leftist Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) party, showed their support for the Cuban government of Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday.
The supporters demonstrated with Bolivian, Cuban and Wiphala peoples of the Andes, with flags, and signs outside the US embassy in La Paz. They focused on the US’ blockade against Cuba and demanded the lifting of the economic measures imposed to the island. Many carired signs that read: “Enough! 50 years of US embargo to Cuba.” Here are some of the scenes from Wednesday’s protest.