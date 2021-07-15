News Americas, LA PAZ, Bolivia, Thurs. July 14, 2021: Several supporters of Bolivian President Luis Arce, of the leftist Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) party, showed their support for the Cuban government of Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday.

The supporters demonstrated with Bolivian, Cuban and Wiphala peoples of the Andes, with flags, and signs outside the US embassy in La Paz. They focused on the US’ blockade against Cuba and demanded the lifting of the economic measures imposed to the island. Many carired signs that read: “Enough! 50 years of US embargo to Cuba.” Here are some of the scenes from Wednesday’s protest.

Supporters of Bolivian President Luis Arce, of the leftist Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) party, holds signs as they demonstrate outside the US embassy in La Paz on July 14, 2021, in support of the Cuban government and demanding the lifting of the economic measures imposed to the island. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES/AFP via Getty Images)

A demonstrator wearing a costume of Bolivian President Luis Arce holds a sign in Spanish that reads ‘Stop! 50 years of blockades against Cuba by the United States’ during a demonstration and “Whipalazo” in support of the Cuban government on July 14, 2021 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Gaston Brito/Getty Images)