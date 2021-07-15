By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Thurs. July 15, 2021: The U.S. State Department is deploying an advisor to the Haitian National Judicial Police and another to the Haitian National Police Inspector General.

That’s according to Ned Price, the Department’s spokesperson, who made the disclosure at a press briefing yesterday. The advisor to the Haitian National Judicial Police, according to Price, will provide technical assistance to build the capacity of the Haitian National Police to investigate and to address serious crimes.

And the advisor to the police’s inspector general will help the HNP improve its capacity to address allegations of corruption, of human rights abuses, police misconduct.

Price also revealed that the US Department of Justice, together with the Department of Homeland Security, is providing assistance to Haitian authorities. The Department of Justice will continue to support Haitian authorities in their review of the facts and the circumstances surrounding this attack.

The DHS is sending experts from the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, to work with their Haitian counterparts in improving aviation and critical infrastructure security.

Price, noting that the US is evaluating the Haitian government’s request for assistance to determine how best to respond, said that after close consultations, including in the context of the interagency delegation that was in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, the Joe Biden administration believes its focus should be assisting the Haitian government with navigating the investigation into the assassination of President Moise and determining who is culpable.

“We are also taking a close look at the Haitian Government’s needs in the context of critical infrastructure and how the United States might be able to assist the Haitian Government in protecting that critical infrastructure,” the spokesperson added.

“We also currently support seven subject matter experts who advise the Haitian National Police on topics such as counter-narcotics and community policing as well,” said Price. “We are also supporting training and procuring vehicles, radios, protective equipment to build the capacity of the Haitian National Police to protect Haitians from violence.”