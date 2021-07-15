West Indies Lose To Australia

By
newsamericas
-
west-indies-lose-to-australia
Mitchell Starc (c) of Australia greets West Indies players after winning the 4th T20I between Australia and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, GROS ISLET, St. Lucia, Thurs. July 15, 2021: The West Indies cricket team was defeated by Australia Wednesday in the fourth Twenty20 International at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, falling by a mere four runs.

Scores:

AUSTRALIA 189 for six off 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 75, Aaron Finch 53, Dan Christian 22 not out; Hayden Walsh 3-27)

WEST INDIES 185 for six off 20 overs (Lendl Simmons 72, Evin Lewis 31, Fabian Allen 29, Andre Russell 24; Mitchell Marsh 3-24, Adam Zampa 2-20)

