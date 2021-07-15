By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, GROS ISLET, St. Lucia, Thurs. July 15, 2021: The West Indies cricket team was defeated by Australia Wednesday in the fourth Twenty20 International at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, falling by a mere four runs.

Scores:

AUSTRALIA 189 for six off 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 75, Aaron Finch 53, Dan Christian 22 not out; Hayden Walsh 3-27)

WEST INDIES 185 for six off 20 overs (Lendl Simmons 72, Evin Lewis 31, Fabian Allen 29, Andre Russell 24; Mitchell Marsh 3-24, Adam Zampa 2-20)