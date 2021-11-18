Cuba’s Yunior Garcia Says Government Cut Off His Communication

By
newsamericas
-
yunior-garcia
MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 18: Yunior Garcia Aguilera, promoter of 15NCuba (l), poses with a man with a Cuban flag after appearing at a press conference at the Galileo Cultural Center on November 18, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. The promoter of the peaceful protests of 15-N, at the head of the citizen action platform Archipielago, has arrived in Madrid after the decision to leave his country, Cuba, with his wife, after the threats suffered in recent weeks, as he says, by state agencies. During his speech, he commented on the current situation in Cuba and the reasons for his trip. (Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)

MADRID, Spain, Thurs. Nov 18, 2021 (Reuters) – Cuban dissident Yunior Garcia said on Thursday in Madrid the government on the Caribbean island had allowed him to leave for him not to become a symbol of protests and that authorities had cut off all his communications before his departure.

“The regime needed to silence me, convert me into a non-person,” he told a news conference. “All I have is my voice, I couldn’t stay silent. That’s why I came to Spain,” he said, adding that he wished to return to Cuba at some point.

Garcia said the Cuban government was acting like “an abusive husband” to its people, calling it “a dictatorship and brutal tyranny.”

(Reporting by Nathan Allen and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

